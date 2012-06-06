Sharapova has time to kill while waiting for Kvitova

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - An afternoon of eavesdropping and people watching in Paris awaited Maria Sharapova as she crept closer to fulfilling her burning desire to hold aloft the Suzanne Lenglen Cup by setting up a French Open semi-final date with Petra Kvitova.

The statuesque Russian would like nothing better than to eavesdrop on Kvitova’s semi-final tactics as she bids to clear the final hurdles blocking her path towards completing a career grand slam and reclaiming the world number one ranking.

Sharapova was greeted with menacing clouds and even a brief shower burst on Philippe Chatrier Court but performed a quick rain dance to slide into the last four with a 6-2 6-3 win over Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

The victory allowed her to skip off court in 74 minutes, leaving her time to indulge in her favorite Parisian pastime, while over on Suzanne Lenglen Court Kvitova was in danger of missing out on the semi-final party.

The Czech hauled herself back from 2-4 down in the final set before finally ending the adventure of 142nd-ranked Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with the woman she beat in last year’s Wimbledon final.

Just like last July, Sharapova will be the favorite to win Thursday’s tussle and she made sure she would be fresh for that challenge.

In fact, so easy was her win, that the Russian, who rates Paris as the best city for people watching, appeared to be doing just that during her changeovers, perhaps taking fashion pointers from the well-heeled women dotted around the Philippe Chatrier stands.

With the one-sided contest over in a flash, it left her plenty of free time to soak up the atmosphere elsewhere in Paris.

“I love people watching in Tokyo (but) Paris is another level. It’s the best here, so eclectic,” said the three-times grand slam champion who has a 3-2 win-loss record against Kvitova.

”I love the way that people go about their lives and the way they sit at cafes like a few centimeters from the cars going by.

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“Everyone sits close to each other. You’re listening or eavesdropping on their conversations.”

COOL TEMPERAMENT

There was nothing surreptitious about Shvedova’s game plan on Wednesday.

The bespectacled Shvedova had shown no fear or nerves in spinning holder Li Na out of the tournament in the previous round and she also left Kvitova in a daze.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning her quarter-final match against Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The Kazakh stood two games away from booting out yet another grand-slam winner from a topsy-turvy French Open, where only three women lived up to their seedings in reaching the last eight, but in the end Kvitova relied on her ice-cool temperament to dig herself out of a hole.

Such was her focus that she did not even blink when she started to get drenched in the driving rain sweeping through the court and leveled for 4-4 as a rapidly tiring Shvedova was briefly forced to toss aside her blue-framed prescription glasses.

Kvitova, though, made the most of her 20/20 vision to earn her first match point but let out a piercing squeal as she hit a wild forehand long and wide. She made no mistake on the second as Shvedova smacked a backhand wide to bow out.

“I was just super‑tired. I had zero energy left,” Shvedova said after losing out on her chance to become the first qualifier and first player from her nation to reach the women’s semis in Paris.

Kvitova will have less than 24 hours now to get her breath back for her showdown with Sharapova, who has beaten the Czech in both of their meetings this year.

“I lost the last few matches, but I hope that I will remember something from the matches I did win against her,” said Kvitova, the only top-10 player who has not reached a final this year. “It will be a big challenge for me tomorrow.”

Sixth seed Samantha Stosur will be bidding to reach her second final here in three years when she faces Italian 21st seed Sara Errani in the other semi-final.