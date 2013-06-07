Sharapova looking for her range against Serena

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her way past third seed Azarenka 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the French Open final on Thursday. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Serena Williams gives pet names to her various character traits whereas Maria Sharapova, who will try to prevent the American claiming a 16th grand slam title in Saturday’s French Open final, usually sticks rigidly to the ice maiden routine.

Defending champion Sharapova has been more beauty or beast in the last couple of rounds, however, mixing brilliance with woeful interludes, with aces and winners often being matched by doubles faults and wild errors.

The “good” Maria, the one that served 12 aces against Victoria Azarenka in Thursday’ semi-finals, will have to show up against Williams if she is to stand any chance of preventing the world number one lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup 11 years after her first triumph.

Second seed Sharapova needs to produce an almost flawless display if she is to become the first woman to retain her Paris title since Justine Henin in 2007.

While American Serena dropped only a set en route to the final and annihilated Saran Errani 6-0 6-1 in the semi-final, four-times grand slam winner Sharapova survived a 6-0 drubbing in the first set of her quarter-final with Jelena Jankovic and then needed more than two hours to go through the semis, grinding past Azarenka in an error-strewn clash.

“If Sharapova serves well, there will be a contest,” Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena’s coach, told reporters.

“Sharapova moves better (on clay) but not well enough yet.”

Mouratoglou believes Williams, who is on a 30-match winning streak, has her fate firmly in her own hands after prevailing in all 12 of their matches since the 2004 Tour finals.

“Serena will start with a psychological advantage, for sure. The result will not depend on Sharapova but on Serena,” he added.

ONE-DIMENSIONAL?

Sharapova, however, clings to the notion that the final will start at 0-0.

”I’d be lying if (that record) doesn’t bother me, obviously,“ the Russian told reporters on Friday. ”Whatever I did in the past hasn’t worked, so I’ll have to try to do something different.

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her way past third seed Azarenka 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the French Open final on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“Going into a French Open final, that (record) doesn’t matter. It all starts from zero.”

Serena agreed, saying: “It’s a different time, a different era, just a different match. It’s a brand new match.”

Sharapova refutes the idea that her baseline-bashing profile is one-dimensional, saying she did not get to her second final by chance.

“No matter how good she’s playing, you also have to give yourself a bit of credit for getting to that point and doing a few things right to be at that stage and giving yourself an opportunity,” said Sharapova.

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Serena Williams was in no mood to hang around at Roland Garros on Thursday as she walloped 2012 runner-up Sara Errani 6-0 6-1 to reach the French Open final for the first time since 2002. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“Whether you take it, that’s another story.”

It will also be a matter of consistency for Sharapova, who has yet to find the perfect balance on the Paris clay this year.

She has been experiencing a fair few wobbles in her run to the final, making 185 unforced errors in her six matches while Serena made 100.

Friday’s semi-final encapsulated Sharapova’s problems as she served 12 aces but also 11 double faults, spraying the court with unforced errors and winners with equal measure.

Serena in contrast fired 40 winners and allowed Italian fifth seed Errani - last year’s finalist - only 16 points, making herself the hot favourite to succeed on Saturday.

It is quite a change from 2002 when she beat sister Venus in the final.

“I was really surprised, for sure. I didn’t go into that match expecting to win,” Serena said.

“I just thought, ‘Hey, I‘m in the final and let’s see what happens’.”

It is a motto Sharapova could do worse than heed.