Paths to women's semi-finals at U.S. Open

(Reuters) - Following are the paths to the U.S. Open women’s semi-finals to be played on Friday at the U.S. National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York (prefix denotes seeding):

1-Serena Williams (U.S.), world number one

First round - beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-0 6-1

Second round - beat Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-0

Third round - beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-1

Fourth round - beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-4 6-1

Quarter-finals - beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0 6-0

Total time on court: five hours, 42 minutes

v.

5-Li Na (China), world number six

First round - beat Olga Govortsova (Belarus) 6-2 6-2

Second round - beat Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) 6-2 6-2

Third round - beat Laura Robson (Britain) 6-2 7-5

Fourth round - beat 9-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-0

Quarter-finals - beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2

Total time on court: six hours, 46 minutes

--

2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), world number two

First round - beat Dinah Pfizenmaier (Germany) 6-0 6-0

Second round - Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-3 6-1

Third round - beat 26-Alize Cornet (France) 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round - beat 13-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Quarter-finals - beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-3

Total time on court: eight hours, 19 minutes

v

Flavia Pennetta (Italy), world number 83

First round - beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 6-0 6-2

Second round - beat 4-Sara Errani (Italy) 6-3 6-1

Third round - beat 27-Sevetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 7-5 6-1

Fourth round - beat 21-Simona Halep (Romania) 6-2 7-6(3)

Quarter-finals - beat 10-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-4 6-1

Total time on court: six hours, two minutes