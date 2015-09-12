FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennetta beats Vinci to win U.S. Open title
September 12, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Pennetta beats Vinci to win U.S. Open title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flavia Pennetta of Italy holds the U.S. Open Trophy after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Flavia Pennetta claimed a first grand slam singles title with a 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Roberta Vinci in an improbable all-Italian U.S. Open final on Saturday to cap an extraordinary fortnight packed with upsets.

Pennetta, 33, becomes the fourth oldest grand slam winner in the Open Era and joins 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone as the only Italian women to win a major title.

The match was set up by jaw-dropping upsets as unseeded Vinci knocked off world number one Serena Williams in the semi-finals to end the 33-year-old American’s quest for a calendar year Grand Slam.

Pennetta’s path to the final included two huge hurdles which she cleared with confidence in taking down Czech fifth seed Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals and Romanian second seed Simona Halep in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Larry Fine and Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue

