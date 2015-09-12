Factbox: U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci

Roberta Vinci of Italy is congratulated by friends after she defeated Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Factbox on Italy’s Roberta Vinci, who will meet compatriot Flavia Pennetta in the U.S. Open women’s final on Saturday:

Born: February 18, 1983 in Taranto, Italy

Seed: Unseeded

GRAND SLAM TITLES: None.

- -

MAKING HER NAME

Began playing tennis at age six

Played first event of tennis career on ITF Circuit in Italy in 1997.

Competed in first two WTA main draws during 2001 season, falling in the first round at the U.S. Open and reaching the second round at Bali

Made Top 100 debut in August 2004.

Won first career WTA title in 2007 at Bogota.

- -

TENNIS CAREER

Has won nine WTA singles titles, the most recent coming in 2013 in Palermo.

In 2014, Vinci completed the career grand slam with her doubles partner Sara Errani, becoming only the fifth pair to accomplish the feat.

Enjoyed her first Top 100 season in 2005 when she reached the semis at Eastbourne, four quarter-finals and a third round appearance at Wimbledon

Reached a career-high 11 in the world rankings in 2013 during a season that included WTA titles at Katowice and Palermo, a quarter-final run at the U.S. Open and fourth round appearances at both the French Open and Wimbledon

- -

PATH TO THE FINAL

1st round - beat Vania King (U.S.) 6-4 6-4, 2nd round - beat Denisa Allertova (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-3 6-1, 3rd round - beat Mariana Duque-Marino (Colombia) 6-1 5-7 6-2, 4th round - beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) walkover, QF - beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 5-7 6-4, SF - beat Serena Williams 2-6 6-4 6-4