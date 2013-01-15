'True fan' McIlroy sacrifices sleep for Wozniacki

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles during a presentation unveiling him as Nike's new ambassador in Abu Dhabi January 14, 2013. World golf number one McIlroy wants Ireland's Paul McGinley to be Europe's 2014 Ryder Cup skipper, rather than Colin Montgomerie, with a decision on the captaincy due on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ben Job

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy won’t be losing any sleep about his financial future after signing a multi-million dollar deal with Nike, but the Northern Irishman is having to sacrifice some shuteye to watch girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open.

McIlroy confirmed he had signed a sponsorship agreement, worth a reported $250 million, with the sportswear giants in Abu Dhabi on Monday, just hours before Wozniacki battled to a 2-6 6-3 6-3 first round win over Germany’s Sabine Lisicki.

“Great comeback by @CaroWozniacki! Off and running at the Australian Open... Now I can get a few more hours sleep!” the 23-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

Former women’s world number one Wozniacki looked in trouble early against the risk-taking Lisicki before she rallied to seal a second-round clash with Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

The Dane told reporters she appreciated McIlroy’s support.

”He went to bed at midnight their time and woke up at three their time, then watched me and back to sleep for another couple of hours,“ she said. ”I think I’ve messed up with his sleep a little bit. That’s a true fan.

“It’s great to have that support. I know that he’s there watching on TV or on the computer always.”

World number one McIlroy, who topped the money list on both the European and PGA tours last year, begins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Thursday and Wozniacki wished him luck.

”It was a long day for him yesterday, with a lot of media and a lot of things going on.

“He has a big tournament coming up as well, his first tournament of the year and hopefully he can get a good start to his year as well.”