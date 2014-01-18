FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 18, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Wozniacki crashes out in Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made an early exit from the Australian Open on Saturday with a 4-6 7-5 6-3 loss to rising Spanish talent Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Dane Wozniacki, seeded 10th, appeared to be on course for a sixth appearance in the fourth round in seven visits to Melbourne Park when she wrapped up the first set in 39 minutes.

Venezuela-born Muguruza, however, arrived in Melbourne in good form after winning the warm-up tournament in Hobart as a qualifier and rallied to clinch the second set in just under an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

With both serves under pressure in the decider, the 20-year-old Spaniard converted all four of her break points to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Muguruza next meets fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

