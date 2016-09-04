Sept 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits to Madison Keys of the USA (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the USA hits to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits to Madison Keys of the USA (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK There was no great escape this time for Madison Keys as a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki locked the eighth seeded American out of the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a tidy 6-3 6-4 win on Sunday.

Wozniacki, a U.S. Open finalist in 2009 and 2014 but unseeded this year after being sidelined for two months by an ankle injury, dominated from the start and wrapped up victory in a speedy 78 minutes on a sun-splashed Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

After rallying from a set and a break down in her opening match and then coming back from 5-1 down in the third to beat Japan's Naomi Osaka, Keys could not find a way round the former world number one, who took no chances closing out the match on her first match point.

Next up for the 74th ranked Dane is Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who was a 6-4 7-5 winner Britain's Johanna Konta.

(Editing by Rex Gowar)