Tennis: Goffin qualifies for Tour finals

PARIS (Reuters) - David Goffin became the first Belgian to qualify for the season-ending ATP Tour finals when Frenchman Lucas Pouille lost in the Paris Masters third round on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 11, 2017 - David Goffin of Belgium in action against Gilles Simon of France. REUTERS/Aly Song

World number 10 Goffin was beaten 6-3 6-3 by local favorite Julien Benneteau, but Pouille’s 7-6(6) 6-3 defeat by American Jack Sock gave Goffin the seventh place in the Nov. 12-19 tournament in London.

He joins world number one Rafa Nadal, six-times champion Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and debutants Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov in the eight-man event.

The last spot is currently held by Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta but Juan Martin Del Potro, Roberto Bautista Agut, John Isner and Sock still have a chance to qualify depending on results in Paris.