Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters
#Sports News
October 24, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his headband during his match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters ahead of the tournament’s start on Monday for “personal reasons”, the French Tennis Federation announced on Friday.

The 14-times grand slam champion warned last week that he could miss the end of the season because of appendicitis, and he will be replaced in the Paris draw by fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

World number eight Marin Cilic and Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis have also withdrawn from the tournament because of injuries.

The draw takes place later on Friday.

Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
