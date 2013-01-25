FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Venus pulls out of Paris Open and Fed Cup match
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 25, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Injured Venus pulls out of Paris Open and Fed Cup match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venus Williams of the U.S. touches her nose during her women's singles match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world number one Venus Williams has pulled out of next week’s Paris Open and February’s Fed Cup match against Italy with a back injury.

The 32-year-old American, who has been struggling to get back to her best after suffering a serious autoimmune disease in 2011, was one of the main attractions at the French event whose top seed will be Italian world number seven Sara Errani.

“This event was really important to me and to continue climbing up in the rankings,” Williams, 26th in the standings, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, I’ve suffered a back pain which has forced me to rest and miss both the Paris event and the Fed Cup the following week.”

Although Williams has pulled out, several big names will feature in Paris as the organizers handed wild cards to the 2009 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, now 48th in the world, and 2011 Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.