PARIS (Reuters) - American Jack Sock clinched the last qualifying spot for the ATP Tour finals when he beat Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters Series - Rolex Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 5, 2017 USA's Jack Sock celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The 16th-seeded Sock, 25, became the first American to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 1999.

