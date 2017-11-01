FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zverev knocked out of Paris Masters in second round
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zverev knocked out of Paris Masters in second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s Alexander Zverev was knocked out in the Paris Masters second round when he slumped to a 3-6 6-2 6-2 defeat against Dutch journeyman Robin Haase on Wednesday.

The fourth seed, who has already booked his ticket for the season-ending ATP World Tour finals in London, lost his way in the match after Haase leveled at one-set all.

The 20-year-old Zverev converted his only break point in the first set to take the lead while Haase wasted six break chances.

But Haase played a bit tighter in the second set and it was enough to unsettle Zverev, who never threatened again in an almost empty AccorHotels Arena.

Later on Wednesday, Spain’s Rafa Nadal will make sure he ends the year as world number one if he beats South Korea’s Chung Hyeon.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.