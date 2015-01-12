Murray and Dimitrov to play at Queen's

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after losing a point during his men's singles tennis match against Benoit Paire of France at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray will warm up for this year’s Wimbledon by playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club, organizers said on Monday.

The British world number six, bidding to win the tournament for the fourth time, will be joined in the draw by defending champion Grigor Dimitrov.

“I’ve had some great moments on those grass courts,” Murray said in a statement.

”It’s where I won my first professional match and my first title in Britain. The year I won Wimbledon, it came a few weeks after winning at Queen’s, and it’s perfect preparation.”