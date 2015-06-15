FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dimitrov fights back to level at Queen's, Hewitt out
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Dimitrov fights back to level at Queen's, Hewitt out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 15/6/15 Men's Singles - Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Grigor Dimitrov was locked at one set all with American Sam Querrey in the first round of the Queen’s club Wimbledon warm-up tournament when bad light ended play on Monday.

The 24-year-old Bulgarian, seeded sixth, was outgunned by 2010 Queen’s champion Querrey in the first set and fell a break down in the second before rediscovering his touch to level a match which will be completed on Tuesday.

Four-times champion Lleyton Hewitt of Australia lost 6-7 7-5 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson on his 16th and final appearance at Queen‘s.

The 34-year-old Hewitt, a former Wimbledon champion, served for the match in the second set, but Anderson, the world number 17, fought back and will face Nick Kyrgios or Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 15/6/15 Men's Singles - Australia's Lleyton Hewitt in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

“This has been one of my favourite tournaments,” Hewitt told reporters.

“I love the whole month in London. I‘m going to have so many great memories of this tournament.”

Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 15/6/15 Men's Singles - South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Third seed Milos Raonic of Canada beat Briton James Ward 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Ward, world number 109, took the first set before Raonic overpowered the home favourite to advance.

British top seed Andy Murray plays qualifier Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan and Rafa Nadal faces Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.