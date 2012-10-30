FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic to finish year as world number one
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

Djokovic to finish year as world number one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his trophy after winning the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will move above Roger Federer to number one in the world rankings next week and is guaranteed to retain the top spot until the end of the year, the ATP Tour said.

The Serbian, who lost the top spot to Federer in July, will be the first player to top the men’s singles rankings at the end of consecutive seasons since the Swiss did it four times from 2004 to 2007.

Djokovic has won five tournaments this year - including the Australian Open and Masters series titles in Miami, Canada and Shanghai - and pocketed more than $8 million in prize money.

The 25-year-old, who is scheduled to compete at the Paris Masters this week, will be presented with a trophy to recognise his feat at next week’s season-ending championships in London, the ATP said.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.