Federer back as world number two ahead of U.S. Open
August 24, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Federer back as world number two ahead of U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Roger Federer (SUI) returns a shot against Novak Djokovic (not pictured) in the finals during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Linder Family Tennis Center. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Five-times winner Roger Federer will go into next week’s U.S. Open as the world number two after beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati at the weekend.

Monday’s new ATP rankings put the Swiss back in front of Britain’s Andy Murray, the player he defeated in the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

It means Federer, 34, who last won the U.S. Open in 2008, cannot meet world number one Djokovic until the final.

Richard Gasquet of France went up one place to number 12, replacing American John Isner, but the biggest mover was Feliciano Lopez of Spain, up five places to number 18.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
