FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raonic to undergo surgery, out of Rome Masters
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 9, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Raonic to undergo surgery, out of Rome Masters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Canada's Milos Raonic returns a backhand to Britain's Andy Murray during their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - World number six Milos Raonic has withdrawn from next week’s Rome Masters and is a major doubt for the French Open because of foot surgery, the Canadian said on Saturday.

“I will be undergoing surgery to repair a nerve in my right foot. I withdrew from Rome to be ready to compete as soon as possible,” the 24-year-old said on Twitter.

Raonic appeared to be troubled by his foot during his quarter-final defeat by Andy Murray at the Madrid Masters on Friday, although he managed to complete the match.

The injury first surfaced shortly before the Monte Carlo Masters where Raonic withdrew before his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych and he could not compete in Barcelona.

His spokseman, Austin Nunn, said there was no structural damage to the foot.

“That’s the good news. The bad news is every single time (he steps) it literally feels like he’s stepping on a tack or jellyfish, is the equivalent,” Nunn told the Toronto Star.

“He is trying to get ready to play the French Open,” Nunn added “Rome is unfortunately just when the surgery can be done.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Douglas Beattie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.