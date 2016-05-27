McEnroe to work with Canadian Raonic

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe is joining the coaching team of Canadian world number nine Milos Raonic, the American said on Friday.
McEnroe, 57, made the announcement while working for television channel Eurosport at the French Open.
"When it comes to Wimbledon I’ll be taking on and I'm gonna help coach this guy named Milos," McEnroe said.
Raonic, 25, is a former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world number four who also works with Spaniard Carlos Moya, a former French Open champion.
