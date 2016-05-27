FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

McEnroe to work with Canadian Raonic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John McEnroe of the U.S. reacts after winning a point during his BNP Paribas Showdown friendly tennis match against compatriot Ivan Lendl in Hong Kong March 4, 2013.Tyrone Siu

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe is joining the coaching team of Canadian world number nine Milos Raonic, the American said on Friday.

McEnroe, 57, made the announcement while working for television channel Eurosport at the French Open.

"When it comes to Wimbledon I’ll be taking on and I'm gonna help coach this guy named Milos," McEnroe said.

Raonic, 25, is a former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world number four who also works with Spaniard Carlos Moya, a former French Open champion.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
