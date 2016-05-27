McEnroe to work with Canadian Raonic

John McEnroe of the U.S. reacts after winning a point during his BNP Paribas Showdown friendly tennis match against compatriot Ivan Lendl in Hong Kong March 4, 2013.

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe is joining the coaching team of Canadian world number nine Milos Raonic, the American said on Friday.

McEnroe, 57, made the announcement while working for television channel Eurosport at the French Open.

"When it comes to Wimbledon I’ll be taking on and I'm gonna help coach this guy named Milos," McEnroe said.

Raonic, 25, is a former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world number four who also works with Spaniard Carlos Moya, a former French Open champion.