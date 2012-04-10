FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal to play Djokovic at Real's Bernabeu stadium
April 10, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 6 years ago

Nadal to play Djokovic at Real's Bernabeu stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, the world’s top two players, will try to set a record attendance for a tennis match when they face off at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium in July, the club said on Tuesday.

“The objective of this exhibition match is to set a spectator record for a game of tennis, exceeding 80,000,” the nine-times European champions said on their website.

The charity event, to be played on July 14, is being organized by the Realmadrid Foundation and the Rafa Nadal Foundation, with the proceeds going to projects developed by both around the world.

Spaniard Nadal is a well-known Real fan while Serbian Djokovic has been a guest of honor at the club’s facilities, and once wore a Real shirt when he walked out for a tennis match at the Madrid Masters.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar

