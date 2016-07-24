FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup
July 24, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 9 2016; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) during her match against Angelique Kerber (GER) on day 13 of the 2016 The Championships Wimbledon. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Top-seeded Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup due to shoulder inflammation.

Williams, a three-time champion, made the announcement on Sunday. She was to receive a first-round bye in the tourney that begins Monday in Montreal.

Her withdrawal comes less than two weeks before the start of the Olympic tennis, where she is scheduled to represent the United States.

"Due to inflammation in my shoulder, I unfortunately must withdraw from the Rogers Cup," Williams said in a statement. "I was looking forward to competing in Montreal and I look forward to returning soon."

Williams recently won her seventh career Wimbledon crown to tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

"Because this is an Olympic year, the players have very full schedules," tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.

"Sometimes your body needs rest. We hope that Serena will recover quickly and wish her much success for the rest of the season."

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
