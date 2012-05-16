Azarenka withdraws from Rome with shoulder injury

(Reuters) - World number one Victoria Azarenka suffered a blow to her French Open preparations when she was forced to pull out of the Italian Open with a right shoulder injury.

Azarenka had walloped Israel’s Shahar Peer 6-1 6-2 in the second round but shortly afterwards the WTA said she had pulled out of the tournament.

Her withdrawal was a surprise to everyone in the Foro Italico as she had shown no sign of a problem in brushing aside Peer.

But with just 10 days until the start of the French Open, the Belarussian will be hoping to be fully prepared for her attempt to win her second straight grand slam title.