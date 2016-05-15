Williams beats U.S. rival Keys for first title of season

Tennis - Italy Open Women's Singles Final match - Serena Williams of the U.S. v Madison Keys of U.S. - Rome, Italy - 15/5/16 Williams and Keys smile as they pose with their trophies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - Serena Williams had to overcome a stubborn effort from Madison Keys to win the first all-American women’s tour final for four years in straight sets and lift the Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday.

The world’s best player demonstrated her readiness to begin the defense of her French Open title next weekend with a 7-6(5) 6-3 win but was so impressed with her 21-year-old compatriot that she predicted Keys could become a future world number one.

It was Williams’s fourth title triumph in Rome in 14 years, her 70th career title in all and her first since winning in Cincinnati nine months ago.

The 34-year-old great has looked more vulnerable of late, losing in the semi-finals at last year’s U.S. Open and final at the Australian Open and Indian Wells this season.

Yet even though this was her first claycourt appearance of the season, it was enough to confirm she is in fine shape for Roland Garros, with plenty of room also for improvement.

For Keys, it was major breakthrough to reach only her third final and the youngster gave her opponent enough trouble for Williams to tell her afterwards: “I‘m so proud of you. You can get to world number one.”

Keys broke Williams’s serve in the opening game and, able to match the world number one for power, she pushed the top seed into a tiebreak in the first set before succumbing.

Even though Williams looked a little rusty at times and was not quite at her best, she still took control in the second set to wrap up victory after one hour and 24 minutes.