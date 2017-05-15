World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open

Tennis - WTA - Madrid Open - Angelique Kerber of Germany v Eugenie Bouchard of Canada - Madrid, Spain - 10/5/17 - Kerber holds her leg before retiring from the match.

(Reuters) - World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.

The German two-time Grand Slam champion was forced to quit while trailing Canadian Eugenie Bouchard but arrived in Rome on Sunday ready to play in the last big claycourt event before Roland Garros begins on May 28.

"I am feeling much better, I mean I did a check after my match in Madrid and I'm lucky it's not too bad, it's just a muscle strain," she was quoted as saying on the WTA Insider Twitter feed on Monday.

"I've had a lot of treatments. I arrived last night, practiced this morning and feeling good."

The 29-year-old Kerber, who returned to the top of the rankings ahead of the pregnant Serena Williams, will be one of the main favorites to win in Paris.

Her previous best run at the claycourt slam was a quarter-final appearance in 2012.