FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sick Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 4 years

Sick Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova withdrew from the Italian Open before her quarter-final with Italy’s Sara Errani on Friday because of “physical problems”, organizers said.

The Russian is set to defend her French Open title later this month.

Italian Open officials did not elaborate further on the reasons for Sharapova’s Rome exit but the 26-year-old said on her Twitter account she was sick.

“I‘m sorry for having to withdraw from the tournament this morning. Didn’t recover after being sick last week and it got me again last night,” Sharapova tweeted.

“It really is one of my favorites tournaments during the year and I can’t wait to be back next year.”

Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer and Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.