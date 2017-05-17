FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muguruza survives day of shocks in Rome, Kerber out
#Sports News
May 17, 2017 / 10:35 PM / in 5 months

Muguruza survives day of shocks in Rome, Kerber out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium - 28/10/16 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her round robin match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Yaocheng Lee Livepic

ROME (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza emerged as a favorite to win the Italian Open after beating Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round after world number one Angelique Kerber had earlier bowed out to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit.

Spaniard Muguruza, the third seed, will need to sharpen up though after enduring a terrible start against 50th ranked teenager Ostapenko before the reigning French Open champion flicked the switch and won 2-6 6-2 6-1.

Fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova also fell to Russian Ekaterina Makarova 1-6 6-1 6-3 to leave the draw wide open.

American veteran Venus Williams proved more reliable with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium - 28/10/16 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her round robin match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Yaocheng Lee Livepic

Ninth seed Williams faces Britain’s Johanna Konta in the last 16 while Muguruza faces Germany’s Julia Goerges.

Kerber’s defeat was perhaps not surprising as she suffered a hamstring injury in Madrid that forced her to pull out.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Not that Kontaveit was concerned by her opponent’s woes.

“It’s my first time beating the No.1 in the world, so, you know, I‘m super excited,” the world number 68 said.

Kontaveit plays Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who progressed when wildcard and three-times former champion Maria Sharapova retired with an injured leg on Tuesday.

Editing by Martyn Herman

