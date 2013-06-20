FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serena Williams apologizes for rape case remark
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Serena Williams apologizes for rape case remark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2014 men's collection fashion show in London June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - Serena Williams has apologized for comments she made in a forthcoming interview in which she appeared to assign blame to the 16-year-old victim in the Steubenville, Ohio, rape case for being drunk.

The comments were reported in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine and stirred up U.S. media attention on Wednesday.

“What happened in Steubenville was a real shock for me. I was deeply saddened,” the women’s world number one said in a statement on her website.

”For someone to be raped, and at only 16, is such a horrible tragedy! For both families involved - that of the rape victim and of the accused. I am currently reaching out to the girl’s family to let her know that I am deeply sorry for what was written in the Rolling Stone article.

”What was written — what I supposedly said — is insensitive and hurtful. I by no means would say or insinuate that she was at all to blame.

”I have fought all of my career for women’s equality, women’s equal rights, respect in their fields - anything I could do to support women I have done.

“My prayers and support always goes out to the rape victim. In this case, most especially, to an innocent 16-year-old child.”

The victim accused two Ohio high school American football players of raping her while she was drunk at a party and testified that she remembered little of what happened in the early hours of August 12, 2012, when she says she was assaulted.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.