a year ago
Argentine Del Potro gets wildcard for Shanghai Masters
#Sports News
August 31, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Argentine Del Potro gets wildcard for Shanghai Masters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns a shot to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina (not pictured) on day two of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has been handed a wildcard entry into the Shanghai Masters following his battling silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 27-year-old, who has been hampered by wrist injuries for the past three years, was beaten by Britain's Andy Murray for the gold but had dumped out world number one Novak Djokovic and fifth-ranked Rafa Nadal en route to the final.

Del Potro, who reached the third round at Wimbledon in his come-back slam, won through to the second round of the U.S. Open with a straight sets victory over fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday.

The Shanghai Masters begin from Oct. 9.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
