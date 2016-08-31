Monza to keep Formula One race: government officials
MILAN The historic Monza circuit is to stay on the Formula One calendar after agreeing a new deal with the sport’s organizers, Italian officials said on Wednesday. The circuit near Milan has been on the calendar every year bar one since the championship started in 1950 but had no contract beyond this year and its future had been uncertain. Roberto Maroni, president of the Lombardy region, said on his Facebook that a deal had been reached. "The Grand Prix will stay in Monza,"