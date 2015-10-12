FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgios wins in Shanghai to set up Nishikori clash
#Sports News
October 12, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Kyrgios wins in Shanghai to set up Nishikori clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to the ball to Benoit Paire of France during their men's singles tennis match at the Japan Open championships in Tokyo October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios swept aside Andreas Haider-Maurer in straight sets on Monday to set up a second round clash with Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the Shanghai Masters.

The outspoken Australian, who fired 13 aces and saved all five break points in a 6-3 6-2 win over his Austrian opponent, had no illusions about the task ahead.

“Kei’s one of the best players in the world right now,” said Kyrgios. “He’s got unbelievable returns. He’s a great athlete. He’s playing well. So I know what I have to do.”

Slovak Martin Klizan beat local favorite Zhang Ze 7-6(8) 6-2 and now runs into top seed Novak Djokovic who is gunning for his ninth title of the year.

Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, who prevailed 6-4 7-6(6) over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, also faces a formidable second round opponent in 2009 runner-up Rafa Nadal who lost to Djokovic in Sunday’s China Open final.

American John Isner burnished his big-serving reputation with 20 aces in a 6-1 6-2 romp against Adrian Mannarino, while Roberto Bautista Agut also had it easy against fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez who was beaten 6-2 6-3.

American Steve Johnson cut short Italian Andreas Seppi’s campaign with a 4-6 6-1 7-6(2) win.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by ...

