Evian owner Danone 'surprised' by Sharapova drug revelation
March 8, 2016 / 4:41 PM / a year ago

Evian owner Danone 'surprised' by Sharapova drug revelation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Evian mineral water bottles are put on display during a news conference to present the 2015 annual results of French food group Danone in Paris, France, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - Evian water’s owner Danone (DANO.PA), a longtime sponsor of Maria Sharapova, said on Tuesday it was “surprised” by the tennis star failing a drug test and would monitor developments.

Nike (NKE.N), TAG Heuer and Porsche have all suspended their relationships with Sharapova following the revelation on Monday.

“Evian has been a partner of Maria Sharapova for many years, and until now, we have maintained a trustworthy professional relationship,” the company said in a statement.

“Evian attaches great importance to health, to integrity, and transparency, and we will follow closely the development of the investigation.”

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith

