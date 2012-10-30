FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winning Wimbledon priority for 2013, Sharapova says
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Winning Wimbledon priority for 2013, Sharapova says

Gennady Fyodorov

2 Min Read

Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their final WTA tennis championships match in Istanbul, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Maria Sharapova will focus on trying to win Wimbledon next year rather than attempting to regain the world number one ranking.

“Wimbledon will be my priority next season,” Sharapova, who finished the year as world number two behind Belarussian Victoria Azarenka, told Reuters on Tuesday after signing a sponsorship deal with electronics manufacturer Samsung in Moscow.

“This year it was different because of the Olympics but if you ask me about my main goal for 2013, it definitely will be Wimbledon.”

Sharapova made her breakthrough to the tennis elite by winning the 2004 Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old newcomer.

This year she won the French Open to complete a career grand slam and claimed the Olympic silver medal in London.

The 25-year-old also said she was hoping to finally end her winless streak against Serena Williams in 2013 after losing to the American in all three of their matches this year, including two finals, in the Olympics and at the WTA Championships on Sunday.

“She plays a very physical tennis and when she is in top form it’s very difficult to beat her but I will try to take my revenge next year,” said the Florida-based Russian.

Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.