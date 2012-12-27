FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharapova, Williams set to be fit for Brisbane
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 27, 2012 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

Sharapova, Williams set to be fit for Brisbane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis player Maria Sharapova of Russia attends a news conference, ahead of an exhibition tour in Sao Paulo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams will be fit to play at the Brisbane International, which begins this weekend, after injury scares, organizers said on Thursday.

French Open champion Sharapova pulled out of an exhibition match against Caroline Wozniacki scheduled for Friday in Seoul because of a sore collarbone.

But the Russian, along with Williams one of the biggest draws in women’s tennis, is due to arrive for the December 30-January 6 tournament on Saturday.

Sharapova withdrew from the Australian Open warm-up event last year.

Williams, who won a fifth Wimbledon title, Olympic singles gold and a fourth U.S. Open crown in 2012, also pulled out of an exhibition against China’s Li Na in Thailand last week.

However, the American has been given the green light to participate in Brisbane following toe surgery.

“It’s great that they’re both going to be fit to play the first tournament of the year,” tournament organizer Cameron Pearson told Australian media.

Eight of the world’s top 10 women are scheduled to play in the $1.5 million Brisbane event, including number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

Azarenka and Sharapova will both receive first-round byes, as do the top four seeds in the men’s draw, headed by Britain’s Olympic and U.S. Open champion Andy Murray.

Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.