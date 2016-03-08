Porsche says suspends sponsorship of Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova of Russia poses next to a Boxster Porsche car as she visits the Taste Festival at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. Sharapova will compete in the French Open tennis tournament which starts on May 19th at the Roland Garros stadium. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Porsche, a division of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said on Tuesday it would suspend tennis player Maria Sharapova as its brand ambassador in light of her admission that she failed a doping test.

The Russian tennis star on Monday admitted she had failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she was taking for health issues.

“We regret the current news about Maria Sharapova. Until further details emerge and we are able to analyze the situation, we have decided to suspend planned activities,” Porsche said in a statement.