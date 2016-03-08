FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia needs three-four years to restore anti-doping order: Sports Minister
#Sports News
March 8, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Russia needs three-four years to restore anti-doping order: Sports Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks to the media during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday that the country needs three to four years to restore order to its sports anti-doping regime, and that tough measures will be taken over doping, R-Sport reported.

“We need three or four years, we are only now beginning to restore order,” the agency cited Mutko as saying.

He said that tough measures will be taken over doping and a number of sports federations will be affected.

Commenting on the case of the tennis player Maria Sharapova, who revealed she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, Mutko said that: “I think Masha will sort it out herself.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
