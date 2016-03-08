FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Meldonium detected in Russian national volleyball player Markin: R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexander Markin, a member of Russia’s national volleyball team and the Dinamo Moscow volleyball club, tested positive for meldonium, R-Sport news agency quoted the Volleyball Federation of Russia as saying on Tuesday.

“Markin’s case will be reviewed on April 19 by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB),” R-Sport cited Alexander Yaremenko, federation secretary-general, as saying.

On Monday, Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, admitted to testing positive for meldonium, a substance the World Anti-Doping Agency banned as of Jan. 1.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams

