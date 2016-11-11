FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharapova to resume as U.N. goodwill ambassador in April
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 11, 2016 / 2:25 AM / in a year

Sharapova to resume as U.N. goodwill ambassador in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a shot during a practice session at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova will be allowed to resume her role as a United Nations (UN) goodwill ambassador when her drug suspension ends in April, the body said on Thursday.

Five-times grand slam champion Sharapova became an ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in 2007, but was dropped in March after admitting she had used the banned substance meldonium.

The United States-based Russian was originally banished from the sport for two years, a suspension that was later cut to 15 months.

She will return to action in time to contest three of the four grand slams next year, missing only the Australian Open.

“The UNDP is glad to learn that Maria Sharapova can return to the sport she loves sooner than expected and we will lift the suspension of her role as our goodwill ambassador once the reduced ban expires,” the UN said in a statement.

The UNDP works to tackle inequality and poverty.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.