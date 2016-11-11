World number one might be a step too far, says Wawrinka
A lack of year round consistency is likely to ensure that three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka does not topple Britain's Andy Murray from the top of the rankings, the Swiss has said.
Maria Sharapova will be allowed to resume her role as a United Nations (UN) goodwill ambassador when her drug suspension ends in April, the body said on Thursday.
Five-times grand slam champion Sharapova became an ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in 2007, but was dropped in March after admitting she had used the banned substance meldonium.
The United States-based Russian was originally banished from the sport for two years, a suspension that was later cut to 15 months.
She will return to action in time to contest three of the four grand slams next year, missing only the Australian Open.
"The UNDP is glad to learn that Maria Sharapova can return to the sport she loves sooner than expected and we will lift the suspension of her role as our goodwill ambassador once the reduced ban expires," the UN said in a statement.
The UNDP works to tackle inequality and poverty.
SAN FRANCISCO California's budget watchdog on Thursday gave its blessing to Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Olympic games, saying its a "low-cost, low-risk" approach will not require building major new venues and will not subject the state to excessive financial risk.
SAO PAULO The Haas Formula One team are hoping to announce their 2017 driver lineup within days after reports that Denmark's Kevin Magnussen is set to join from Renault in place of Mexican Esteban Gutierrez.