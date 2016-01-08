FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radwanska receives ranking boost with Shenzhen win
January 8, 2016

Radwanska receives ranking boost with Shenzhen win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland plays against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany at their match during the Shenzhen Open Women's Singles Semifinal in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska will move to fourth in the world rankings after beating Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam to reach the final of the Shenzhen Open in China on Friday.

The Pole, currently ranked fifth, prevailed 6-2 6-4 to set up a Saturday showdown with American Alison Riske, who beat Hungary’s Timea Babos by the same scoreline in the other semi-final between two unseeded players.

The ranking boost takes Radwanska above Russia’s Maria Sharapova ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway on Jan. 18 in Melbourne.

“Reaching the final here is great preparation for the Australian Open, and that’s a good projection too,” Radwanska said of the new ranking which will be confirmed on Monday.

“First I’ll focus on winning here in Shenzhen, and then I’ll just try to play the same tennis in Sydney and in Melbourne.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

