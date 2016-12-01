MADRID Spanish police arrested 34 people with alleged links to a tennis match-fixing ring suspected of manipulating bets in tournaments across Spain and Portugal, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The detainees include six tennis players and two ring leaders who allegedly worked together to throw matches in at least 17 sporting events with estimated takings of over half a million euros, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry did not name those who had been arrested.

The police investigation was launched after receiving a tip from the international anti-corruption group, the Tennis Integrity Unity, surrounding suspicious betting activity on the matches.

(Reporting by Amanda Calvo; Editing by Paul Day and Toby Chopra)