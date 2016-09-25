FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Zverev shocks Wawrinka to win St Petersburg Open
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 25, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Zverev shocks Wawrinka to win St Petersburg Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German teenager Alexander Zverev won his first ATP Tour singles title with a 6-2 3-6 7-5 upset win over Switzerland's world number three Stan Wawrinka at the St Petersburg Open on Sunday.

Top seed Wawrinka, playing in his first tournament since winning the U.S. Open, was shocked by the fifth-seeded 19-year-old who quickly took the opening set.

The Swiss, who was looking for his fifth title in what has been an excellent season, leveled the match by taking the second against the world number 27.

Things looked to be going Wawrinka's way when he led with a break in the third but Zverev, who had lost his previous two ATP finals, was not going to let history repeat itself a third time.

The big right hander produced some excellent tennis to storm back and claim victory in just under two hours and 30 minutes.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.