STUTTGART, Germany Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to exit the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.

The world number 14, who has reached only one final this year, joined top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov on the sidelines.

Spaniard Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, will face in-form Mischa Zverev on the quick grass court after he beat 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas 6-4 6-4.

The 35-year-old Lopez bounced back from the first set tiebreak loss to Berdych and saved several break points on his own serve early in the third set.

Lopez earned his only break with a superb crosscourt passing shot to go 4-3 up and keep his advantage until the end.

The other semi-final will be an all-French clash between world number 16 Lucas Pouille and Benoit Paire, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

