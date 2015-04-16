FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal to play new Stuttgart grass event
April 16, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Nadal to play new Stuttgart grass event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against John Isner of the U.S. at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BERLIN (Reuters) - World number five Rafael Nadal will begin his grasscourt campaign at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart after the event switched surfaces to green turf for the first time this year.

The June 6-14 tournament replaces the former red clay event that ran until 2014 and will be staged the week after the French Open.

”Last time I played there it was a different event, on clay. This time it will be on grass court and I’m really looking forward to return to Stuttgart,” Nadal said in a statement.

With the introduction of a three-week interval between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Germany will host two men’s grasscourt events from this year.

Stuttgart joins Halle on the ATP calendar in the run up to Wimbledon, which begins on June 29.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

