Swedish Open semi interrupted by man shouting Nazi slogans

Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action in the semifinal match against David Ferrer, also of Spain, during the ATP tennis tournament Swedish Open in Bastad, Sweden July 22, 2017. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Open tennis semi-final between Fernando Verdasco and David Ferrer was briefly disrupted on Saturday when a spectator walked on to the court and shouted a Nazi slogan.

Wearing a black T-shirt and tan trousers, the man calmly walked on during the second set before raising his right arm, fist clenched, and shouting "Hell Seger!", a Swedish translation of the Nazi slogan "Sieg Heil".

The umpire stopped play and the man was led away by security guards. Play resumed after a brief interruption.

The disruption occurred with Ferrer leading his fellow Spaniard by one set to love. Verdasco bounced back to win the second set but Ferrer took the decider for a 6-1 6-7(3) 6-4 victory and will meet Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday's final.