Queasy Kerber joins Sydney International exodus

Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 30/10/15 Germany's Angelique Kerber looks dejected during the round robin match

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number seven Angelique Kerber has pulled out of the Sydney International with a gastro-intestinal illness, the latest in a string of withdrawals to hit the Australian Open warm-up.

Organizers announced the German’s withdrawal on the tournament’s Twitter account.

The 27-year-old won her opening match of the tournament on Monday, defeating Ukraine’s Elona Svitolina 4-6 6-0 6-3, after coming off a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International on Saturday.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova also pulled out of the tournament with a stomach bug and world number five Agnieszka Radwanska withdrew with a left leg injury.

World number two Simona Halep, who opens her tournament against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia later on Tuesday, is the top seed at the event.