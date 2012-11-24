FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French federation will ask Tauziat to resign
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

French federation will ask Tauziat to resign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Nathalie Tauziat will be asked to step down from the French tennis federation’s (FFT) management committee after she testified in favor of former coach Regis de Camaret who was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for raping young female players.

“Nathalie Tauziat’s statement at the trial was deeply disturbing. On Monday we will ask her to resign from the management committee,” FFT director general Gilbert Ysern told reporters on Saturday.

Tauziat, a former world number three who reached the Wimbledon final in 1998, told a Lyon court that she had not seen anything at the time De Camaret was coaching and that she did not believe his accusers, especially her former doubles partner Isabelle Demongeot.

De Camaret, now 70, was convicted of raping two female players then aged 12 and 13.

Some 20 of his former pupils have accused him of rape, attempted rape or fondling between 1977 and 1989.

The statute of limitations had run out on all but two, who accused De Camaret of rape or attempted rape.

Reporting by Eric Salliot, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.