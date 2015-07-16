FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian tennis pro Tomic charged with resisting arrest in Miami
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

Australian tennis pro Tomic charged with resisting arrest in Miami

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic, 22, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters

MIAMI (Reuters) - Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest following complaints over a noisy penthouse party at a Miami Beach hotel, police said on Thursday.

Security guards were called to the room in the W Hotel in South Beach early Wednesday following multiple noise complaints. The 22-year-old tennis player, ranked 25th in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals, refused to turn down the music and slammed the door in the guards’ faces, according to an arrest affidavit. 

After police arrived, he and his guests were told to pack up and leave but Tomic refused, the report said.

He was released on Wednesday, according to jail officials.

Tomic won junior titles at the 2008 Australian Open and the 2009 U.S. Open. As a pro, he claimed the title in the 2014 Claro Open Colombia and has earned more than $660,000 in winnings in 2015, according to the ATP’s website.

Earlier this month, Tomic was dumped from Australia’s Davis Cup team after a blistering tirade at Australian team officials following his third round exit at Wimbledon.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Tomic.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.