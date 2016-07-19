FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Murray pulls out of Toronto event to focus on Rio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Murray pulls out of Toronto event to focus on Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Serbia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Quarter Final - Tasmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - 16/7/16 Great Britain's Andy Murray Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

TORONTO (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup in Toronto so he can give his body time to rest before he sets out in defense of his Olympic singles title at the Rio Games.

Britain's Murray won his third Rogers Cup title last year in Montreal but the defending champion said that after reaching the final round in each of his last five events that he needed to take some time off.

"My body needs some recovery time after reaching the latter stages of tournaments over the past few months," Murray, who is second in the world rankings, said in a statement released by Tennis Canada. "I'm sorry to my fans in Toronto but I look forward to being back in Canada next year."

Murray's decision marks the first time the three-times grand slam champion has skipped the Canadian event since his first appearance in 2006.

The Rogers Cup will run from July 23-31 and the tennis competition at the Rio Olympics will be held Aug. 6-14.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.