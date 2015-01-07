FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Tsonga pulls out of Australian Open
January 7, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Injured Tsonga pulls out of Australian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manila Mavericks' Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France his a return to Micromax Indian Aces' Gael Monfils of France during their match at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Dubai December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

(Reuters) - Former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open with an arm injury.

The 29-year-old Frenchman, runner up in 2008 to Novak Djokovic, posted a photograph of himself on Twitter showing his right arm in a brace.

“It’s with a big disappointment that I have to postpone today the start of my season,” Tsonga said.

“I‘m still suffering from a forearm inflammation (intersection syndrome) and that prevents me being at 100 percent of my capacities in a competition.”

“I‘m going to receive over three weeks all the needed treatments to be able to be back on track in the best conditions.”

Tsonga, who withdrew from this week’s Hopman Cup, hurt his arm playing for France in the Davis Cup final but appeared at the inaugural International Premier Tennis League in December.

Writing by Martyn Herman in London; editing by Ken Ferris

