FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Elbow injury may rule Djokovic out of U.S. Open: report
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 3:49 AM / an hour ago

Elbow injury may rule Djokovic out of U.S. Open: report

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France’s Adrian MannarinoMatthew Childs

(Reuters) - Former world number one Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the U.S. Open due to his elbow injury, Serbian media reported, citing the country's Davis Cup team doctor.

Djokovic retired hurt during the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow.

Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that the 30-year-old could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

"He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing," it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying.

"Novak is in Toronto undergoing some further tests with specialists."

The 12-times grand slam champion won the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015. This year's tournament begins on Aug. 28.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.